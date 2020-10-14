China stocks end lower on property sector woes, profit-taking

Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China shares ended lower on Wednesday, with property firms among the biggest laggards, on mounting pressure for raising cash under the government's new debt-ratio caps, while profit-taking in agricultural stocks after recent sharp gains also weighed.

SSEC -0.56%, CSI300 -0.66%

Property sector sub-index -1.2%

Investors book profits from earlier gains on anticipation of Xi's Shenzhen speech

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.56% at 3,340.78.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.66%, with its real estate index .CSI000952 down 1.21% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 0.61%.

** The agriculture sector sub-index .CSI000949 fell 1.4 while the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 lost 0.83%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended down 0.51% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.735%.

** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 2.67% to 38.86 trillion yuan ($5.77 trillion).

** China's second-largest property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK trimmed its share sale size as the government tackles what it considers excessive borrowing in the real estate development sector with new debt-ratio caps.

** Investors are booking profits after gains generated earlier this week on anticipation of President Xi Jinping's Shenzhen speech, said Zhang Yanbin, an analyst with Zheshang Securities.

** Shenzhen will strengthen property rights and protection of entrepreneurs, Xi said Wednesday in a speech to marking the establishment of the country's first economic zone in the southern city four decades earlier.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.11%.

** At 0700 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.7408 per U.S. dollar, 0.06% firmer than the previous close of 6.745.

($1 = 6.7396 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)

((zoey.zhang@thomsonreuters.com))

