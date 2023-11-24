News & Insights

China stocks end lower on massive foreign outflows, weak sentiment

Credit: REUTERS/Jianan Yu

November 24, 2023 — 04:07 am EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

Updates market closing levels and adds details

SHANGHAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Friday as investors maintained a cautious stance over the country's sluggish economic recovery, with strong foreign outflows denting risk sentiment further.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC were both down 0.7% at market close.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI lost 2%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE declined 2.1%.

** For the week, the CSI 300 was down 0.8%, marking its worst week in a month, while the Hang Seng index closed 0.6% higher.

** Other Asian markets were also down on Friday amid little guidance from Wall Street, which was closed for a holiday, while the U.S. dollar remained on the backfoot as investors bet U.S. rate hikes have peaked.

** Foreign investors sold a net 6.2 billion yuan ($859.79 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect, the biggest daily outflow in more than one month.

** With recent economic data being a mixed bag and still weak, Yongxing Securities expects the market to have a range-bound performance.

** Still, small stocks rose amid speculative bets. Shares of Beijing Stock Exchange .CSI899050, which focuses on China's innovative small companies, jumped 6.5% and posted a weekly gain of 21%, amid policy support and frenzied bets.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI slipped 2.2%. China might allow banks to offer unsecured short-term loans to qualified property developers for the first time, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

** In mainland markets, shares in artificial intelligence .CSI930713 companies slumped 2.3%, while semiconductors .CSIH30184 and new energy .CSI399808 lost 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH fell 2.2%.

($1 = 7.2111 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

