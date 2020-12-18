China stocks end lower on fresh Sino-U.S. tensions

SHANGHAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - China stocks erased early gains to end lower on Friday, weighed down by fresh signs of tension between the world's two largest economies.

** Sources told Reuters that the United States is set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the country's top chipmaker SMIC 0981.HK, 688981.SS, to a trade blacklist on Friday.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.29% at 3,394.90, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.35%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended down 0.31% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.175%.

** Coal miners, however, outperformed the broader market as some Chinese cities reported increase in electricity shortages.

** Shares of Shanghai Datun Energy Resources Co Ltd 600508.SS, Datong Coal Industry Co Ltd 601001.SS and Anhui Hengyuan Coal Industry and Electricity Power Co Ltd 600971.SS hit their daily upper price limit.

** The state planner was quoted by the official Xinhua news agency as saying that power usage was higher on rapid recovery of industrial production and extreme cold weather in some provinces. It said it would take measures to ensure electricity supply.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Suzhou Longjie Special Fiber Co Ltd 603332.SS, down 9.99%, followed by Chimin Health Management Co Ltd 603222.SS, losing 9.98%, and CRED Holding Co Ltd 600890.SS down by 9.95%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.66%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.16%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 11.3% and the CSI300 has risen 22.1%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 6.3%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.09% this month.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Aditya Soni)

