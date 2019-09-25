China stocks end lower as tough rhetoric dampens trade hopes

SSEC -1.0%, CSI300 -0.8%, HSI -1.2%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.1%

FTSE China A50 -0.3%

SHANGHAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Wednesday, after Washington and Beijing exchanged tough words and doused hopes of a trade deal.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.8% to 3,870.98, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC shed 1.0% to 2,955.43.

** U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a stinging rebuke to China's trade practices on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly, saying he would not accept a "bad deal" in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

** China's top diplomat hit back at U.S. criticism on Tuesday, saying Beijing had no intention to "play the Game of Thrones on the world stage" and would respect U.S. interests, but it would not be threatened on trade or allow interference in its affairs, including Hong Kong.

** The A-share market still faced the risk of Sino-U.S. trade tensions further escalating, while lack of fresh news on policy easing also curbed investor sentiment in the short-term, Wanlian Securities said in a report.

** A recent raft of weak economic data would be a major drag on further gains, as the stabilizing of the economy should serve as the foundation for any extended market rally, the brokerage added.

** Huawei suppliers were particularly hard hit for the day, after U.S. lawmakers proposed funds to replace its equipment.

** A U.S. House panel unveiled bipartisan legislation this week that would authorize $1 billion for small and rural wireless providers to replace network equipment from companies including Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL and ZTE Corp 000063.SZ that lawmakers say pose a national security risk.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.9%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.36%.

** At 0720 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.1191 per dollar, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 7.116.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Jiangsu Hongtu High Technology Co Ltd 600122.SS, up 10.15%, followed by Chengdu Xuguang Electronics Co Ltd 600353.SS, gaining 10.04% and Jiangsu Highhope International Group Corp 600981.SS, up by 10.02%.

** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Beijing Airport High-Tech Park Co Ltd 600463.SS down 10.01%, followed by Beken Corp 603068.SS losing 10% and Grace Fabric Technology Co Ltd 603256.SS down by 10%.

** As of 0721 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 30.99% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

