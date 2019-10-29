China stocks end lower as tech names drag

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China shares closed lower on Tuesday, as a correction in high-tech firms weighed, while investors also sought clarity on Sino-U.S. trade talks and the outlook for the domestic economy.

** The Shanghai Composite index .SSEC ended 0.87% down at 2,954.18, erasing a gain of 0.85% made a day earlier.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.42%, with the CSI IT index .CSIINT falling 2.62%.

** The financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS fell 0.79%, and the real estate index .CSI000952 dropped 0.84%, while the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC added 0.54% and 1.43%, respectively.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended down 0.94% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 1.046%.

** Chinese state media on Tuesday urged investors to remain rational and not equate Beijing's support for blockchain as a boost for virtual currencies, after comments by Chinese President Xi Jinping drove up shares in blockchain-related firms and the price of bitcoin.

** China Greatwall Technology Group 000066.SZ which had risen by the daily 10% limit on Monday amid investor excitement over companies engaged in, or thought to be engaged in, blockchain- or digital-currency-related businesses, dropped 6.62%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.24%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.47%.

** At 07:11 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.058 per U.S. dollar, 0.13% firmer than the previous close of 7.0672.

** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Ningbo Construction Co Ltd 601789.SS, up 10.13%, followed by Veken Technology Co Ltd 600152.SS, gaining 10.06% and Xinhu Zhongbao Co Ltd 600208.SS, up by 10.06%.

** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Dalian Dafu Enterprises Holdings Co Ltd 600747.SS down 10.34%, followed by Zhejiang Shengyang Science and Technology Co Ltd 603703.SS losing 10.01% and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Co Ltd 600004.SS down by 10% after the company posted downbeat earnings.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 18.5% and the CSI300 has risen 29.9%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 4.3%. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.69% this month.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; editing by Uttaresh.V)

