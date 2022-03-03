China stocks end lower as services activity growth slows, HSBC lifts Hang Seng

Updates with Hong Kong close

SHANGHAI, March 3 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Thursday, as investor appetite was dampened after a survey showed services sector activity in February had expanded at the slowest pace in six months amid the government's tough containment measures to tackle the pandemic.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.6% at 4,551.63, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC dropped 0.1% to 3,481.11 points.

** The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in the world's second-largest economy dropped to 50.2 in February - the lowest since August and only a touch above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis - from 51.4 in January.

** Consumer staples .CSICS dropped 2%, with liquor makers .CSI399997 down 3.5%.

** Semiconductors .CSIH30184 slipped 2.1%, new-energy firms .CSI399808 lost 1.9% and defence stocks .CSI399959 ended 2.5% lower.

** Bucking the broader market slump, the CSI 300 Real Estate Index .CSI000952 gained 2.4%, after the chairman of China's banking and insurance regulator said the trend of property bubbles in China had been reversed.

** Coal shares rose amid surging prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an announcement by the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange on Wednesday to raise thermal coal margin requirement.

** China's CSI SWS Coal Index .CSI000820 and the CSI Energy Index .CSIEN climbed 2.3% and 2.7%, respectively. Oil stocks rose as well.

** Tourism stocks .CSI930633 jumped 3.5% and transportation shares .CSI000957 added 2.7%.

** China's rubber-stamp parliament begins its annual meeting on Saturday, with investors hoping for more easing measures to be introduced.

** U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said rates would likely be raised by only 25 basis points this month, and the war in Ukraine had made the outlook "highly uncertain".

** Finance stocks .HSNF and energy firms .HSCIE added 1.6% and 2.8%, respectively. HSBC Holdings 0005.HK added 4.1% to become the biggest point contributor lifting the Hang Seng.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTECH lost 1.2% with Meituan 3690.HK and Tencent Holdings 0700.HK down over 1% each.

** Tencent said it would reduce transaction fees for small and medium-sized merchants using its WeChat payments system by 10%.

** Macau gaming stocks listed in Hong Kong rose on media reports that casino companies in Macau will have their licences extended by six months.

