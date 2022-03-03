China stocks end lower as services activity growth slows

SHANGHAI, March 3 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Thursday, as investor appetite was dampened after a survey showed services sector activity in February had expanded at the slowest pace in six months amid the government's tough containment measures to tackle the pandemic.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.6% at 4,551.63, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.1% to 3,481.11 points.

** The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in the world's second-largest economy dropped to 50.2 in February - the lowest since August and only a touch above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis - from 51.4 in January.

** Consumer staples .CSICS dropped 2%, with liquor makers .CSI399997 down 3.5%.

** Semiconductors .CSIH30184 slipped 2.1%, new-energy firms .CSI399808 lost 1.9% and defence stocks .CSI399959 ended 2.5% lower.

** Bucking the broader market slump, the CSI 300 Real Estate Index .CSI000952 gained 2.4%, after the chairman of China's banking and insurance regulator said the trend of property bubbles in China had been reversed.

** Coal shares rose amid surging prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an announcement by the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange on Wednesday to raise thermal coal margin requirement.

** China's CSI SWS Coal Index .CSI000820 and the CSI Energy Index .CSIEN climbed 2.3% and 2.7%, respectively. Oil stocks rose as well.

** Tourism stocks .CSI930633 jumped 3.5%, and transportation shares .CSI000957 added 2.7%.

** China's rubber-stamp parliament begins its annual meeting on Saturday, with investors hoping for more easing measures to be introduced.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

