China stocks end lower as historic crude plunge saps risk sentiment

China shares closed lower on Tuesday, as caution recaptured world markets after U.S. crude futures recorded a historic plunge overnight, prompting investors to stay away from riskier assets.

Shanghai stocks -0.9%, CSI300 index down 1.18%

U.S. crude futures drop below zero for first time ever

Oil plunge hurts sentiment, outlook for commodities demand

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 21 (Reuters) - China shares closed lower on Tuesday, as caution recaptured world markets after U.S. crude futures recorded a historic plunge overnight, prompting investors to stay away from riskier assets.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.9% at 2,827.01, narrowing early losses.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 1.18%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS ending lower by 1.05%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 down 1.64%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 1.27% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC closed 1% weaker.

** U.S. oil prices hobbled back into positive territory on Tuesday after sinking below $0 for the first time ever, but international benchmark Brent dipped as the global coronavirus crisis severely reduces demand for crude.

** The plunge in oil prices hurt sentiment and the outlook for commodities demand and economic recovery, dragging A-shares lower, said Zhang Qi, Shanghai-based analyst at Haitong Securities Co.

** China reported 11 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 20, down from 12 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country's health authority said on Tuesday.

** The northwestern Chinese province of Shaanxi saw a return of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 21 new infections from abroad as well as seven cases with no clinical symptoms.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended down 0.82%, while the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.954%.

** China's yuan eased to a 2-1/2-week low against a buoyant dollar on Tuesday, as investors fled to safety after crude prices turned negative for the first time in history.

** At 0716 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0846 per U.S. dollar, 0.16% weaker than the previous close of 7.0736.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 2.14%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 1.97%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index lost 7.3% and the CSI300 dropped 7%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 13.7%. Shanghai stocks gained 2.79% so far this month.

