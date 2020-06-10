China stocks end lower as factory gate deflation deepens

Zhang Yan Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

China stocks ended lower on Wednesday as deepening deflation in the country's producer prices underlined the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overseas demand, raising doubts about a swift economic recovery.

SSEC -0.42%, CSI300 -0.18%

BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - China stocks ended lower on Wednesday as deepening deflation in the country's producer prices underlined the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overseas demand, raising doubts about a swift economic recovery.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.42% at 2,943.75.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.18%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS lower by 0.92%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 down 0.21%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 1.27% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 1.77%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 0.3% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.94%.

** China's producer prices fell by the sharpest rate in more than four years, underscoring pressure on the manufacturing sector as the COVID-19 pandemic reduces trade flows and global demand.

** It will take some time for foreign demand to recover even though some countries have reopened their economies, Chinese commerce ministry official Zhang Li told reporters on Wednesday.

** Shares in Chinese battery maker EVE Energy Co Ltd 300014.SZ climbed as much as 9.8% to 42.66 yuan, their highest since Feb 25, 2019, as a brokerage rated the stock at "buy".

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.41%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.15%.

** At 0708 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.07 per U.S. dollar, 0.09% firmer than the previous close of 7.0765.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing, and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai)

