China stocks end lower as COVID flare-ups dent sentiment

SHANGHAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - China stocks closed down on Thursday as a flare-up in domestic COVID-19 cases spurred concerns over more lockdowns, while weakness in other Asian markets also weighed on sentiment as investors re-assessed the U.S. monetary policy outlook.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 dropped 0.4% at the close, and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC slipped 0.2%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI retreated 1.2%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE declined 1.4%.

** Most other Asian stocks dropped while the U.S. dollar rebounded, as investors tried to assess the outlook for the Federal Reserve policy following stronger-than-expected retail sales data.

** China reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 daily infections in recent days, as the country eased some stringent anti-virus rules.

** "Fears of rising COVID infections at home could force authorities to revert to broader lockdowns," Maybank analysts said in a note.

** China will step up the implementation of its prudent monetary policy and stabilise employment and prices to consolidate and improve an upward trend of the economy amid rising downside risks from the global economy, its central bank said on Wednesday.

** Energy stocks .CSIEN declined 3% while new energy shares.CSI399808 dropped 1.7%.

** Chinese government advisers say they will recommend modest economic growth targets for next year ranging from 4.5% to 5.5% to an annual policymakers' meeting.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH slumped 2.2%, with food delivery firm Meituan 3690.HK down 5.7%.

** Tencent 0700.HK said it would return capital to shareholders through a dividend distribution of its $20.3 billion stake in Meituan, as its sales fell for a second straight quarter.

** Gaming company NetEase Inc 9999.HK plunged 9.1% as Activision Blizzard's ATVI.O game development and publishing unit said it would be suspending most Blizzard game services in mainland China, as its current licensing agreements with NetEase ends in January.

