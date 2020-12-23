China stocks end higher on optimism over Beijing's pledge to support recovery

SSEC 0.8%, CSI300 0.9%

NEV sub-index and CSI300 Industrials lead gains

PBOC to cool credit growth in 2021

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China shares ended higher on Wednesday, buoyed by optimism that policymakers would likely avoid sudden credit policy tightening in 2021 to support an economic recovery from the pandemic-induced slump.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.76% at 3,382.32, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.85%. The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 0.74%.

** The start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 1.11% while Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was up 1.32%​.

** Leading the gains, the new energy vehicle sub-index .CSI399976 and the CSI300 industrials index .CSI000910 rose 2.1% and 2.3%, respectively.

** China's central bank will scale back support for the economy in 2021 and cool credit growth, but fears of derailing a recovery from a pandemic-induced slump and debt defaults are likely to prevent it from tightening any time soon, policy sources said.

** China's state planner said it would launch a nationwide inspection on the repayment risks for enterprise bonds that mature in the near term and in 2021. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 1.05%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.33%.

** At 07:20 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.537 per U.S. dollar, 0.09% firmer than the previous close of 6.5429.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Zoey.zhang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.