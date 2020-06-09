China stocks end higher on optimism about swift economic revival

Cheng Leng Reuters
Luoyan Liu Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
China stocks ended higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in broader markets, as easing of coronavirus-induced lockdowns in many countries continued to fuel optimism about a quick economic recovery.

SSEC +0.62%, CSI300 +0.62%

Robust northbound flows help lifting the index

Optimism from last week continues to drive markets - analyst

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in broader markets, as easing of coronavirus-induced lockdowns in many countries continued to fuel optimism about a quick economic recovery. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.62% at 2,956.11. ** Robust northbound flows worth 6 billion yuan (847.46 million) helped lift the index further, according to Refinitiv data. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.62%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 0.3%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 0.71%, the real estate index .CSI000952 up 0.07% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 1.91%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 0.67% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 1.301%. ** The same level of optimism from last week continues to drive equity market gains now, Pan Jingyi, a market strategist with IG, wrote in a note. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.91%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.38%. ** At 0716 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0781 per U.S. dollar, 0.11% weaker than the previous close of 7.0701.

($1 = 7.0800 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129))

