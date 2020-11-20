Commodities

China stocks end higher on materials, machinery boost; post weekly gain

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Chinese shares closed higher on Friday, led by materials and machinery stocks, and posted a weekly gain as investors looked past recent bond market defaults and focused on broader economic recovery.

SSEC +0.4%, CSI300 +0.3%, HSI +0.2%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 5.4%

FTSE China A50 -0.1%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chinese shares closed higher on Friday, led by materials and machinery stocks, and posted a weekly gain as investors looked past recent bond market defaults and focused on broader economic recovery.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.44% at 3,377.73.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.31%, with its material sector sub-index .CSI000909 jumping 2.14% and the industrial sector sub-index .CSI000910 gaining 1.36%.

** COSCO Shipping Holdings Co 601919.SS was the biggest boost to the industrial sub-index, rising 10% to its daily limit, while Zijin Mining Group Co 601899.SS added 7.2%, one of the biggest movers among material shares.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 0.6% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT rose 0.83%.

** "Earnings recovery and sentiment upside remain intact despite the defaults and geopolitical uncertainty," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a report. They expect A-shares to continue to outperform the offshore space in 2021 on attractive valuations.

** For the week, CSI300 rose 1.78%, while SSEC gained 2.04%.

** China's interbank bond market regulator said on Thursday it would launch probes into three banks for their role in underwriting bonds issued by Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group, which defaulted on a 1 billion yuan bond last week.

** The move comes after some Chinese state-firms, including the parent of BMW's Chinese venture partner Huachen and Tsinghua Unigroup, defaulted on debts and triggered a market sell-off.

** China left its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for a seventh straight month at its November fixing on Friday, matching market expectations.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.52%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.42%.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: How #Election2020 and #COVID19 vaccine news has impacted gold and precious metals

    Metals Focus Managing Director Philip Newman joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for an update on how #Election2020 and #COVID19 vaccination news has impacted gold and the precious metals market.

    Nov 11, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular