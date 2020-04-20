China stocks end higher as key rate cut again

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on Monday as a key Chinese lending rate was cut for the second time this year to shore up the coronavirus-hit economy.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.5% at 2,852.55.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.36%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 0.2%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 0.38%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 0.39% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 0.7%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 1.01% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 1.122%.

** China cut its benchmark lending rate as expected to reduce borrowing costs for companies and prop up the economy, after it contracted for the first time in decades.

** The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was lowered by 20 basis points (bps) to 3.85% from 4.05% previously, while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS was cut by half as much to 4.65% from 4.75%.

** Most new and outstanding loans are based on the LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. The LPR is a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks.

** "The asymmetric cut suggests that authorities will stick to the tight housing policy. It will not be deemed as a tool to stimulate domestic demand, even at this difficult time," said Xing Zhaopeng, markets economist at ANZ in Shanghai.

** China has plenty of room for manoeuvre in its macroeconomic policy to cushion against the impact of the coronavirus, officials at the National Development and Reform Commission said.

** China reported 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 19, down from 16 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country's health authority said.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.62%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 1.15%.

** As of 07:10 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 26.97% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

