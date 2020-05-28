China stocks end higher as investors eye fresh stimulus

China shares ended firmer on Thursday as investors anticipated further policy support from the ongoing Chinese parliamentary meeting, but gains were curbed amid a standoff between Washington and Beijing over a new Hong Kong security law.

Shanghai shares up 0.3%, blue-chips up 0.3%

China parliament passes HK law shortly after market close

U.S. Pompeo says HK no longer warrants special status

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC ended up 0.3% at 2,846.22.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.3%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 1.3%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 down 0.1%, the real estate index .CSI000952 up 0.6% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 1.5%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC closed 0.3% lower and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.8%.

** Investors are waiting for policymakers to flesh out signals of support, especially for sectors such as real estate and infrastructure, said Linus Yip, chief strategist from First Shanghai Securities.

** Chinese premier Li Keqiang will speak at a press conference in Beijing later in the day as the annual parliamentary meeting wraps up.

** Shortly after the market close, China's parliament approved directly imposing national security legislation on Hong Kong to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in a city roiled last year by months of anti-government protests.

** U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said China's decision to impose laws in Hong Kong was "only the latest in a series of actions that fundamentally undermine" the city's autonomy and freedom.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was 0.19% stronger at 7.1547 per U.S. dollar at 0722 GMT. Offshore yuan hit a record low overnight. CNY/

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 6.7% and the CSI300 has fallen 5.9%. Shanghai stocks have declined 0.5% this month.

** About 20.76 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange. The volume in the previous trading session was 19.8 billion.

