China stocks end higher as factory activity expands; Hong Kong edges up

Updates with Hong Kong close

March 1 (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher on Tuesday after data showed factory activity unexpectedly expanded in February as new orders rose, with investors anticipating further stimulus measures to be announced in a congress meeting later this week.

The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.8% to 4,619.69, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.8% to 3,488.83.

** China's official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) was at 50.2 in February, beating analysts' expectations and in line with a separate private PMI reading.

** "These encouraging signs likely reflect the effect of supportive macro policies has started to get transmitted to the economy," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

** China's services activity also grew at a faster pace in February.

** All eyes are on the annual meeting of China's top legislative body that begins on March 5, during which the government will unveil economic targets for the year and likely more stimulus measures.

** High-level talks between Kyiv and Moscow on Monday ended with no agreement except to keep talking, but Asian markets stabilised on signs of no immediate escalation of sanctions.

** Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said the country must "do everything possible" to spur consumption this year.

** Consumer staples .CSICS gained 2.6%, and tourism stocks .CSI930633 rose 2.2%.

** The China CSI Grand Agriculture Index .CSI399814 added 1.6%, with hog breeders leading the gains, as China's state planner said the country will start buying pork for its central state reserves.

** Wens Foodstuff Group 300498.SZ, Muyuan Foods Co 002714.SZ and New Hope Liuhe Co 000876.SZ went up between 5% and 10%.

** Real estate developers .CSI000952 and coal shares .CSI000820 ended up 1.9% and 2.7%, respectively.

** Non-ferrous metals .CSI000811 were down 2.2%.

** The Hang Seng index .HSI rose 0.2% to 22,761.71, while the China Enterprises Index .HSCE gained 0.4% to 8,053.04 points.

** Hong Kong-listed shares of Russian aluminium producer OK Rusal 0486.HK plunged 14.3% after it said it has been obliged to temporarily halt production at Nikolaev Alumina Refinery in Ukraine.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index .HSI added 0.7%, with Tencent Holdings 0700.HK up 2.3%.

** Mainland property developers .HSMPI closed 1.2% higher, with SUNAC China 1918.HK rising more than 10%. The developer is in talks with four major Chinese asset managers including Cinda on project cooperations, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

** The healthcare subindex .HSCIH rose 1.8%, while materials stocks .HSCIM ended 1.9% lower.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Vinay Dwivedi)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

