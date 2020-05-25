China stocks end higher as consumer sector lends support, U.S. tensions cap gains

Removes extraneous word in 6th bullet

SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher on Monday, lifted by gains in consumer companies, though their rise was capped by simmering Sino-U.S. tensions.

** The Shanghai Composite index .SSEC rose 0.15% to 2,817.97.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.14%, while its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FSfell 0.01%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 gained 2.19%, the real estate index .CSI000952 rose 1.56% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC added 1.31%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended down 0.09% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.279%.

** Sectors related to domestic demand would benefit as China will boost domestic demand to ensure jobs this year amid the coronavirus outbreak, analysts at Sinolink Securities noted in report.

** Gains were capped by rising Sino-U.S. tensions, with the Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi saying on Sunday that the United States should stop wasting time in its fight against the coronavirus and work with China to combat it, rather than spread lies and attack the country.

** Sino-U.S. ties have nosedived since the outbreak of the new coronavirus, with the administrations of President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping repeatedly trading barbs over issues related to the pandemic, especially U.S. accusations of cover-ups and lack of transparency.

** The United States said on Friday it would add 33 Chinese firms and institutions to an economic blacklist for helping Beijing spy on its minority Uighur population or because of ties to weapons of mass destruction and China's military.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS firmed up 0.47%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed 1.73% higher.

** At 07:08 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.1379 per U.S. dollar, 0.1% weaker than the previous close of 7.131.

** As of 07:08 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.08% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.