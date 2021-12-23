China stocks end higher as consumer, industrial firms advance

SSEC 0.6%, CSI300 0.7%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.1%

FTSE China A50 +1.0%

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the consumer and industrial sectors gaining the most, while news of a new state-owned rare earth group boosted resource stocks.

** The CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.7% to 4,914.45 points on Thursday, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.6% to 3,622.62 points, both extending their earlier gains.

** Resource stocks .CSI000805 advanced 1.4%, with rare earth-related firms leading the charge after state media CCTV reported that China has set up a national rare earths company that will operate under the state asset regulator.

** Shares of China Minmetals Rare Earth Co Ltd 000831.SZ, which will hold 20.3% of the newly-established conglomerate, inched up 0.3% after jumping as much as 8.5% following the morning announcement.

** The consumer staples index .CSICS closed 1.8% higher at the end of the session. Kweichow Moutai 600519.SS, the country's top distiller and the biggest mainland-listed firm by market capitalisation, jumped 3.2%.

** However, the resurgence of new clusters of coronavirus cases hit risk sentiment, limiting further gains in A-shares.

** China's northwestern city of Xi'an imposed tight curbs on outbound travel as well as ordinary commuting within the city as new COVID-19 cases ticked higher.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.