China stocks end flat as lending data offsets index exclusion decision

SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chinese shares closed flat on Thursday as better-than-expected bank lending data countered a decision by S&P Dow Jones Indices to remove some Chinese companies including Hikvision from its products.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was unchanged at 4,940.52, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC ended flat at 3,373.28.

** Consumer and healthcare firms gained, with the CSI300 healthcare index .CSI300HC and the CSI300 consumer discretionary index .CSI000911 closing up 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively.

** S&P DJI said it would remove A-shares, H-shares and ADRs of 10 companies, including Hikvision 002415.SZ and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp 688981.SS0981.HK, from all equity indices prior to the market open on Dec. 21.

** "The impact of the exclusion would be very limited and short-term on the whole A-share market, as there are still expectations of improvement in Sino-U.S. relations when Biden takes the office," said Fu Yanping, an analyst with China Galaxy Securities.

** Fu said the market found support form a slew of data pointing to a solid recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

** Shares of the 10 companies to be removed from S&P's indices closed mixed, with surveillance camera maker Hikvision ending up 3%.

** "The removal does not have impact on those firms' fundamentals, while foreign holdings in them are also small," said Jin Jing, an analyst with Caitong Securities.

** China's new bank loans rose more than expected in November, while broad credit growth eased, as the central bank maintained an accommodative stance amid the global pandemic.

** Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics said in a note that the economy had reached "a turning point in the credit cycle" and loan quotas were being tightened.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.42%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.23%.

** At 07:35 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.547 per U.S. dollar, 0.03% weaker than the previous close of 6.545.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.