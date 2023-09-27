China stocks edge up on recovery signs, support vows

SHANGHAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China stocks edged up on Wednesday, after data showed declines in industrial profits were easing on the back of policy support, with the central bank's vow to bolster the recovery also helping sentiment.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC both added 0.3% by the midday recess.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI rose 0.6%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE climbed 0.7%.

** The broad Asia stock markets traded mixed and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields were near multi-year highs, as investors sour on both stocks and bonds amid worries about the impact of higher-for-longer interest rates.

** Profits at China's industrial firms fell 11.7% year-on-year for the first eight months, narrowing from a 15.5% contraction for the first seven months, potentially suggesting a modest recovery is beginning to take root for some businesses.

** China's central bank said it would step up policy adjustments and implement monetary policy in a "precise and forceful" manner to support an economy whose recovery was improving with "increasing momentum".

** The People's Bank of China (PBOC) reaffirmed its stance of keeping the yuan CNY=CFXS stable and preventing the risk of currency overshooting, helped the yuan to rebound on Wednesday.

** By midday, foreign investors bought a net 3 billion yuan ($410.72 million) of Chinese stocks via the Stock Connect.

** Shares in healthcare .CSIHCSI, new energy .CSI399808 rose 2.4% and 2% respectively, and construction engineering companies .CSI399995 were up 1.6%.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants .HSTECH advanced 0.6%.

** The chairman of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK has been placed under police surveillance, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, ratcheting up pressure on the embattled developer whose outlook has already darkened significantly this week.

** Shares of Evergrande were up 1.3%.

($1 = 7.3043 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)

