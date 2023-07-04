China stocks edge up on economic stimulus hopes

By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG, July 4 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bet the country would take more measures in July to shore up its economy.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 rose 0.16%, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC edged up 0.04%.

** Hang Seng Index .HSI climbed 0.57% and Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE advanced 0.34%.

** China's major state banks lowered their dollar deposit rates for a second time in a month, according to banking sources, as authorities step up efforts to arrest a slide in the yuan.

** The National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic regulator, has pledged to tackle issues faced by enterprises and create a better development environment for the private sector, the state-run China Daily reported.

** U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen and Xie Fang, China's ambassador to the United States, held a "frank and productive discussion" on Monday ahead of Yellen's scheduled travel to Beijing this week, the U.S. Department of Treasury said.

** "We are bullish about China and Hong Kong stocks for the third quarter, there are already some positive policy signs, and the government still have room for subsequent policy easing such as cutting its required reserve ratio," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities.

** July will be a "key policy window" for Chinese markets, and investors are hoping for policies that can lead to credit expansion, said CICC analysts in a note.

** Sector wise, both artificial intelligence-related stocks .CSI930713 and semiconductors .CSIH30184 jumped 2.4% to lead gains.

** Some Chinese metals advanced after the country said it would control exports of some metals that are widely used in the semiconductor industry.

** Shares in Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industry Co 002428.SZ hit their daily upper limit of 10%.

** Hong Kong-listed healthcare companies jumped 4.1%, while tech firms .HSTECH gained 0.5%.

(Reporting by Summer Zhen Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

