China stocks edge up, gaming shares fall further on new rules

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

December 25, 2023 — 02:58 am EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China stocks closed slightly higher on Monday in holiday-thinned trade with the Hong Kong market closed for Christmas, although online gaming shares extended the previous session's losses after China announced new rules to curb spending on video games.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 closed up 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC edged up 0.1%.

** China's CSI Anime Comic Game Index .CSI930901 slumped 3.4%, adding to a 10% tumble the previous session.

** Weak sentiment towards the gaming sector persisted despite a statement from regulators on Saturday that they would make improvements to their proposed rules after "earnestly studying" public views on them.

** The proposals, aimed at curbing money and time spent on video games, were a blow to the world's biggest games market and knocked the value of Tencent Holdings 0700.HK, Netease 9999.HK and other gaming stocks.

** On Monday, shares in gaming companies Giant Network Group 002558.SZ, 37 Interactive Entertainment Network 002555.SZ and Kingnet Network 002517.SZ plunged between 7% and 10%.

** Stocks in the media sector .CSI399971 tumbled 1.7%, while energy shares .CSIEN rose 1% and consumer staples .CSICS were up 0.7%.

** Aviation defence stocks .CSI399959 jumped 1.8%.

