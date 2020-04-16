China stocks edge higher on global sentiment lift; GDP data eyed

Shanghai shares add 0.3%, blue-chips up 0.1%

HONG KONG, April 16 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on Thursday on recovering global investor sentiment, but gains were modest ahead of March-quarter GDP data that is expected to show an economic contraction for the first time in nearly 30 years.

** The Shanghai Composite index .SSEC closed up 0.3% at 2,819.94, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 gained 0.1%, having fitted in and out of negative territory.

** CSI300's financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS was higher by 0.1%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 was down 0.3% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC edged up 0.4%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC added 0.5% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT gained by 1.6%.

** China is expected to publish its first-quarter GDP, activity data 0200 GMT on Friday.

** A Reuters poll shows the coronavirus crisis likely knocked China's economy into its first decline since at least 1992 in the first quarter, raising the heat on authorities to do more to restore growth as mounting job losses threaten social stability.

** "Although the market is already expecting the shock to first-quarter economic activity, the difficult reality of company performance will nevertheless pressure share prices," analysts at Everbright Securities wrote in a note.

** But Alex Wong, director at Ample Finance in Hong Kong, said investors care less about GDP data in China than whether the epidemic comes under control globally, which explains why A-shares followed U.S. futures higher in afternoon trade.

** S&P E-mini futures ESv1 were up 0.8% at 0740 GMT and European futures also pointed higher. FFIc1, GDAXI

** "GDP is lagging so it wouldn't matter as much because people (in markets) will focus on the future... One thing we are seeing (in China) is better consumer behavior," said Wong. "Sentiment-wise, it's not too bad right now."

** China reported fewer new coronavirus cases involving travellers arriving from overseas, but locally transmitted infections rose, with the Chinese capital seeing new local cases for the first time in more than three weeks.

** China's new home prices in March grew at their slowest annual pace since June 2018, but a pick-up in momentum reflected some signs of recovery. The CSI300 real estate index .CSI000952 ticked up 0.4%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.4%, paring losses from earlier in the day, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 1.3%.

** At 0703 GMT, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was 0.09% weaker 7.0751 at 7.0766 per U.S. dollar.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 7.5% and the CSI300 has fallen 7.2%. Shanghai stocks have risen 2.5% this month.

** About 20.30 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange. The volume in the previous trading session was 20.56 billion.

