China stocks edge higher as hopes of recovery offsets grim GDP data

China stocks ended higher on Friday as investors looked past the country's first quarterly economic contraction in at least 28 years, pinning their hopes on a state-supported recovery as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic recedes.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 17 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on Friday as investors looked past the country's first quarterly economic contraction in at least 28 years, pinning their hopes on a state-supported recovery as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic recedes.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.66% at 2,838.49.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.98%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS adding 1%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 1.67%, the real estate index .CSI000952 up 0.57% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 0.72%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 0.34% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.62%.

** China's economy shrank for the first time since at least 1992 in the first quarter with the gross domestic product (GDP) growth falling 6.8% in the period, official data showed on Friday.

** "Investors are actually relieved as the shoe finally dropped," said Zhang Yanbing, an analyst with Zheshang Securities. "They are expecting a recovery in the second quarter as the social order is gradually restored in China."

** Stronger support from a government-led and property-related investment is expected to support overall domestic demand growth, according to a research note from Chinese brokerage CICC on Friday.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 2.07%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 3.15%.

** At 07:15 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0775 per U.S. dollar, 0.06% firmer than the previous close of 7.082.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Zhejiang Sunoren Solar Technology Co Ltd 603105.SS, up 10.06%, followed by Jiangsu Boxin Investing & Holdings Co Ltd 600083.SS, gaining 10.05% and Hna Innovation Co Ltd 600555.SS, up by 10.05%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 6.9% and the CSI300 has fallen 6.3%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 11.9%. Shanghai stocks have risen 3.21% this month.

** About 24.57 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 89.2% of the market's 30-day moving average of 27.56 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 20.30 billion.

** Trading volumes remain low as investors are choosing to wait and see the true impact of the pandemic, said Toby Wu, senior analyst at brokerage eToro.

** The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected, on Friday revised its death toll from the virus 50% higher to 3,869, state-run CCTV reported. The move follows widespread speculation that Wuhan's death toll was significantly higher than reported.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

