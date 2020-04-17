China stocks edge higher as hopes of recovery offsets grim GDP data

Shanghai shares add 0.7%, blue-chips up 1%

China Q1 GDP growth shrinks 6.8%, first contraction in at least 28 years

Investors see recovery in second quarter

Wuhan revises coronavirus death toll higher

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 17 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on Friday as investors looked past the country's first quarterly economic contraction in at least 28 years, pinning their hopes on a state-supported recovery as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic recedes.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.66% at 2,838.49.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.98%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS adding 1%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 1.67%, the real estate index .CSI000952 up 0.57% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 0.72%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 0.34% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.62%.

** China's economy shrank for the first time since at least 1992 in the first quarter with the gross domestic product (GDP) growth falling 6.8% in the period, official data showed on Friday.

** "Investors are actually relieved as the shoe finally dropped," said Zhang Yanbing, an analyst with Zheshang Securities. "They are expecting a recovery in the second quarter as the social order is gradually restored in China."

** Stronger support from a government-led and property-related investment is expected to support overall domestic demand growth, according to a research note from Chinese brokerage CICC on Friday.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 2.07%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 3.15%.

** At 07:15 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0775 per U.S. dollar, 0.06% firmer than the previous close of 7.082.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Zhejiang Sunoren Solar Technology Co Ltd 603105.SS, up 10.06%, followed by Jiangsu Boxin Investing & Holdings Co Ltd 600083.SS, gaining 10.05% and Hna Innovation Co Ltd 600555.SS, up by 10.05%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 6.9% and the CSI300 has fallen 6.3%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 11.9%. Shanghai stocks have risen 3.21% this month.

** About 24.57 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 89.2% of the market's 30-day moving average of 27.56 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 20.30 billion.

** Trading volumes remain low as investors are choosing to wait and see the true impact of the pandemic, said Toby Wu, senior analyst at brokerage eToro.

** The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected, on Friday revised its death toll from the virus 50% higher to 3,869, state-run CCTV reported. The move follows widespread speculation that Wuhan's death toll was significantly higher than reported.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

