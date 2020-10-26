China stocks ease as liquor giant Kweichow Moutai weighs

Winni Zhou
Andrew Galbraith
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Monday, dragged lower by the country's largest liquor maker Kweichow Moutai after it posted a slower-than-expected growth in the third quarter.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.72% at 3,254.54, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.5%.

** The consumer staples sector .CSI000912 fell 1.48%. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd 600519.SS dropped as much as 6.7% after the company said its net profit grew 11.2 billion yuan ($1.68 billion) in the third quarter, up 6.9% from a year ago, missing forecasts.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 0.44%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.45% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was up 1.54%​.

** Investors now focus on a key policy meeting this week, starting Monday, where China's top leaders will chart the country's economic course for 2021-2025, seeking to balance growth and reforms to avoid stagnation.

** China's Ant Group's Shanghai listing was also on investors' radar. The company could raise up to $17.3 billion in the Shanghai leg of the likely $35 billion dual listing, the world's largest ever, sources told Reuters.

** Markets in Hong Kong are closed for a public holiday.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was barely changed while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.12%.

** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were FuJian YanJing HuiQuan Brewery Co Ltd 600573.SS, down 9.081%, followed by China Film Co Ltd 600977.SS, losing 8.683% and Everbright Securities Co Ltd 601788.SS, down by 7.207%.

($1 = 6.6857 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith)

