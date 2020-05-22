China stocks drop most in 9 weeks as growth, trade risks loom

Chinese blue-chip fall 2.3%, Shanghai shares down 1.9%

Both benchmarks suffer worst drop since March

China abandons annual GDP growth target amid headwinds

Beijing pushes HK security law; Trump vows response

HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks dropped on Friday, wrapping up their worst week since March, as concerns over economic growth and renewed tensions with the United States following a new national security law in Hong Kong dented investor sentiment.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 1.9% at 2,813.77. It fell by the same margin on a weekly basis. The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 2.3% on Friday and was also down by the same for the week. Both benchmarks marked their worst week since March.

** The financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS dropped 2.3%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 was down 2.8%, the real estate index .CSI000952 lost almost 2% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC was down 2.9%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended 2% lower and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT fell 2.5%.

** China refrained from setting a 2020 GDP growth target and pledged to step up spending and financing to support its economy, the first time that the Asian country did not set a gross domestic product (GDP) goal since 1990 when the government started to publish such targets.

** Khiem Do, head of Greater China Investments at Barings, said short-term traders were mostly concerned with the absence of a growth on Friday. "The market was hoping they would give some kind of number, 2% or 3%, but that wasn't available."

** Beijing plans to impose a national security legislation to tackle secession, subversion and terrorism activities, as well as foreign interference, according to a draft of the legislation seen by Reuters.

** "The security law could re-focus the HK market's attention on the social incidents and U.S.-China tensions," said Kenny Ng, a strategist at brokerage Everbright Sun Hung Kai.

** The already-tense U.S.-China relations were set to worsen as the U.S. State Dept warned Beijing over the new law on Thursday and as Republican and Democratic senators threatened sanctions on Chinese officials.

** Hong Kong stocks were headed for their worst day since 2015 and with the property sub-index plunging over 8%. .HK ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 2.8%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.8%.

** The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS, CNH=D3 fell against the dollar to its weakest levels in more than seven months.

** About 20.91 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange. The volume in the previous trading session was 20.35 billion.

(Reporting by Noah Sin, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 5202 7991; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

