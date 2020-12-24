China stocks dip as anti-trust probe into Alibaba hits tech shares

Markets

SHANGHAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China stocks inched lower on Thursday, dragged by tech shares after Beijing launched an anti-trust probe into Jack Ma's Alibaba Group.

** China's blue-chip index CSI300 .CSI300 fell 0.1% to 5,000.02, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.6% to 3,363.11.

** The tech heavy STAR Market .STAR50 dropped 2.1%, while the CSI TMT Index .CSITII fell 1.5%.

** Investor confidence in the tech sector was hit by news that China launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba's e-commerce and fintech empire.

** The probe is part of an accelerating crackdown on monopolistic behaviour in China's booming internet space, and the latest setback for Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

** Spooked investors dumped shares of Alibaba's subsidiaries and affiliates, as well as other internet firms that risk being targeted by Chinese anti-trust regulators.

** Shanghai-listed Hundsun Technologies Inc 600570.SS, partly owned by Alibaba, tumbled 6.6%. E-commerce company Suning.com 002024.SZ fell 4%.

** "Antitrust (probe) is a strong signal from the government to guide the development focus of those internet tycoons," said Vincent Wang, a Shanghai-based partner specialising in antitrust regulators at Global Law Office.

** The healthcare .CSI300HC, natural resources .CSICMNRI and energy sectors .CSIASEI rose, while consumer and environmental protection stocks fell.

** Sentiment in broader Asia was lifted by news that Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, which would help avoid shipping and travel chaos on both sides of the English Channel.

