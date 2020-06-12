China stocks cut losses on capital market reform hopes

SSEC -0.4%, CSI300 -0.5%, HSI -1.3%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.3%

FTSE China A50 -0.4%

SHANGHAI, June 12 (Reuters) - China stocks fell sharply in early trade on Friday after Wall Street dived on fears of a COVID-19 resurgence, though they regained most of the ground following Beijing's pledge to push forward with capital market reforms.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.38% to 2,909.73，while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.45%.

** Both indexes fell as much as 1.7% soon after the market started trading.

** Wall Street tumbled on Thursday over growing concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus infections could stunt the pace of recovery in economies reopening from lockdowns.

** However, investors in the A-share market were encouraged after Beijing said it would publish reform policies for the Shenzhen start-up board to bolster its capital markets.

** The reforms are part of Beijing's continued efforts to seek tech self-sufficiency following its launch of STAR Market last July.

** The start-up board index .CNT inched up 0.1% by midday.

** "Chances for a second wave of coronavirus outbreak are relatively low for us, while liquidity conditions are good at the moment," said Liu Hongming, fund manager at Beijing-based Dingxin Huijin Asset Management Company.

** Liu attributed the calmness in China's onshore stock market to a more modest rally in A-shares compared with their U.S. peers.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 1.43% to 9,802.78, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 1.3% to 24,162.78.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 1.50%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.70%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0848 per U.S. dollar, 0.29% weaker than the previous close of 7.064.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

