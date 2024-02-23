China stocks close up for 9th session amid policy support

Updates to market closing levels

SHANGHAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up for a ninth session on Friday, lifted by authorities' measures to spur economic growth and boost market confidence, while investors are awaiting further policy guidance and economic indicators to gauge if the market rally could sustain.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 edged 0.1% higher, closing up to the highest level since December, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC climbed 0.6%.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI slipped 0.1% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE gained 0.1%.

** For the first week following the long Lunar New Year break, the CSI300 gained 3.7% and the Hang Seng added 2.4%.

** The Shanghai Composite Index rose above the psychologically key 3,000-point level last seen on Dec. 12.

** "It's a significant move the benchmark has risen above the 3000-point key level," said Yang Delong, chief economist at First Seafront Fund Management. "It underscores that market confidence is gradually coming back."

** "A-share investor sentiment had improved post-CNY (Chinese New Year) holidays amid stepped-up market-supportive measures and positive CNY travel data," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

** In the week, the central bank announced a larger-than-expected benchmark mortgage rate cut to boost housing demand, while the securities watchdog held seminars to study tighter scrutiny of company listings and trading behaviour.

** Shares in media firms .CSI399971 and automobiles .CSI931008 jumped more than 2% each, while energy stocks .CSIEN lost 1.6%.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants .HSTECH lost 0.3% and energy companies .HSCIE retreated 0.6%.

** Market participants are cautiously awaiting authorities' next policy move as China's rubber stamp parliament - the National People's Congress - begins its annual meeting on March 5.

