China stocks close lower on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries

SHANGHAI, March 8 (Reuters) - China stocks extended losses on Tuesday after hitting a 20-month low in the previous session, as little progress in Ukraine peace talks, worries on inflation, and domestic coronavirus outbreaks weighed on markets.

The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 2.0% to 4,265.39, the lowest since July 1, 2020. The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 2.4% to 3,293.53 points, the lowest since Nov 4, 2020.

** Oil prices firmed and Asian shares fell on Tuesday as Ukraine peace talks made little headway and the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia triggered investor fears over inflation and slowing economic growth.

** "The surging commodity prices, including crude oil, aroused inflation concerns among A-share investors," said Zhang Siyi, a stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures. "A slump in global markets also dented investor sentiment."

** China's policies to stabilise economic growth could build a solid bottom line for the country's A-share markets, state-owned Securities Times said on Tuesday.

** Mainland China reported 325 new coronavirus cases on March 7, compared with 327 a day earlier.

** China's state planner will step up efforts to stabilise domestic grain prices and will also seek stable coal prices and energy security, officials said on Monday.

** The development sent shares in Resource .CSI000805, energy .CSIEN, non ferrous metal .CSI000811 and coal .CSI000820 down between 4.2% and 5.5%.

** Shares of new energy stocks .CSI399808 retreated 2.2%, with new energy vehicles .CSI399976 plunging 3.7%.

** Real estate developers .CSI000952 tumbled 3.4% amid debt woes in the sector, and banks .CSI000951 lost 2.2%.

** Bucking the trend, the CSI Liquor Index .CSI399997 gained 0.2%, with liquor maker giant Kweichow Moutai 600519.SS up 2.7% on robust profit growth.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)

