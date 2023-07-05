China stocks close down on slow services activity expansion, Sino-US tensions

Updates with stock closing prices

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks ended lower on Wednesday after a private-sector survey showed the country's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June, while escalating Sino-U.S. tensions also dented investor sentiment.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 dropped 0.8%, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC declined 0.7% at close.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI retreated 1.6% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE fell 1.9%.

** Other Asian shares also fell, as markets turned their focus to the release of Federal Reserve minutes and a key U.S. jobs report later in the week.

** The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) eased to 53.9 in June from 57.1 in May, as weakening demand weighed on post-pandemic recovery momentum.

** U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen will visit China later this week, but escalating tensions in the tech space, with Beijing restricting exports of two chipmaking metals and Washington reportedly banning Chinese firms from accessing cloud computing, weighed on broader sentiment.

** However, shares of some Chinese metals companies rallied for a second session on supply concerns that might send prices of the two metals higher.

** Both Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industry Co 002428.SZ and Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co 600497.SSjumped 10% by the daily upper limit. The rare earth sector .CSI930598 added 3.4%.

** Most of the other sectors fell. Consumer staples .CSICS lost 1.7%, while artificial intelligence firms .CSI930713 declined 2.1%.

** Chinese banking shares listed in Hong Kong .HSMBI tumbled 3.6% after Goldman Sachs downgraded top lenders in a report that raised questions over the sector's financial health.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants.HSTECH were down 1.4%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Varun H K and Eileen Soreng)

