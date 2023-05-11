News & Insights

China stocks close down on deflation worries

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

May 11, 2023 — 04:58 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

Updates with stock closing prices

SHANGHAI, May 11 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Thursday, as slow consumer inflation and deepening factory gate deflation data suggested an uneven recovery and stoked deflation worries.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 edged down 0.2% at close, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC dropped 0.3%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI slipped 0.1%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE edged up 0.2%.

** China's consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in more than two years in April, while factory gate deflation deepened, data showed, suggesting that more stimulus might be needed to boost a patchy post-COVID economic recovery.

** "The subdued inflation readings suggest post-COVID recovery momentum continued to weaken in April," said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.

** "China will likely experience a short period of CPI deflation in the coming months," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

** The weak consumer price rise reinforces the signals from this week's trade data suggesting domestic demand remains lacklustre.

** Shares in non-ferrous metal .CSI000811 went down 1%, and artificial intelligence firms .CSI930713 dropped 1.6%. Meanwhile, new energy .CSI399808 and media firms .CSI399971 jumped 1.3% and 2.1%, respectively.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH added 1.3%, with Alibaba 9988.HK up 3.1%.

** China's securities watchdog said that it was willing to work with its United States counterparts to promote audit regulator cooperation and safeguard the rights and interests of global investors.

** Chinese treasuries extended their rise on Thursday, pushing the 10-year benchmark yield below a key threshold, as downbeat inflation data and news of banks' plans to cut deposit rates fuelled bets on further monetary easing.

** Separately, sources said China has told its "big four" state-owned banks to reduce the ceiling on interest rates they pay on some deposits, as banks face squeezed margins under the weight of huge inflows of savings and deposits amid rising economic risks.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Janane Venkatraman)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.