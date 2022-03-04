China stocks close down as Ukraine crisis deepens; key meeting in focus

SHANGHAI, March 4 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Friday, weighed down by worries over the worsening Ukraine crisis and the domestic property market, while investors nervously awaited clues on policy easing steps from the upcoming Congress meeting.

The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 1.2% to 4,496.43, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 1% to 3,447.65.

** For the week, the CSI300 index declined 1.7%, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%.

** China's parliament begins its annual meeting on Saturday, when it is expected to unveil more stimulus to ease a growth slowdown in a politically sensitive year, with the Ukraine crisis adding fresh uncertainty.

** China's central bank may cut a key policy interest rate this month, the official China Daily reported.

** Real estate developers .CSI000952 lost 1.4%, and banks .CSI000951 edged down 1.1%.

** The number of Chinese companies "consistently overdue" on commercial paper payments more than doubled in February from a month earlier as the Chinese property sector continued to struggle with a liquidity crisis.

** The CSI Computer Index .CSI930651 retreated 2%, new energy shares .CSI399808 declined 1.8%, while machinery stocks .CSI000812 closed 1.9% lower.

** "The latest developments in global geopolitical tension, property market uncertainties, and the COVID-19 situation cause heightened concerns," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

** The research firm also said investors should "remain cautious and watch for inflection after the NPC (National People's Congress) and 4Q earnings results."

** Around the region, Asian equities slumped after news of a fire near a Ukraine nuclear facility following fighting with Russian forces.

** The fire has been extinguished, Ukraine's state emergency service said.

