China stocks climb on stimulus hopes for smaller firms; Hong Kong closes lower

Contributors
Luoyan Liu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China stocks inched higher on Tuesday after Premier Li Keqiang said Beijing would consider taking more measures to lower financing costs for smaller companies.

SSEC +0.3%, CSI300 +0.3%, HSI -0.2%

FTSE China A50 +0.2%

China considering more RRR cuts to lower financing costs - Premier Li

SHANGHAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China stocks inched higher on Tuesday after Premier Li Keqiang said Beijing would consider taking more measures to lower financing costs for smaller companies.

** The CSI300 index .CSI300 rose by 0.3%, to 3,979.88, at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.3%, to 2,970.19.

** Li said the measures included broad-based and "targeted" cuts in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), relending and rediscounting.

** Chinese government bond futures edged up in early trade after Li's remarks.

** In Hong Kong, stocks slipped in the half day Christmas Eve session.

** The Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 0.2%, to 27,864.10, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 0.1%, to 11,042.49.

** Hong Kong markets will resume trading on Friday, Dec. 27.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.08%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.05%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0104 per U.S. dollar, 0.03% firmer than the previous close of 7.0125.

** As of 04:04 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 25.26% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More