China stocks climb as Beijing pledges continued policy support

Contributor
Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

China stocks closed higher on Monday, as investors cheered Beijing's continued policy support to shore up its economy hurt by the coronavirus crisis.

SHANGHAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher on Monday, as investors cheered Beijing's continued policy support to shore up its economy hurt by the coronavirus crisis.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.9% to end at 5,046.84, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.8%to 3,420.57.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext .CNT rose 3.6%, while Shanghai's STAR50 index .STAR50 surged 2%.

** Leading the gains, the CSI300 industrials index .CSI000910 and the CSI300 IT index .CSIINT rose 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively.

** China will maintain policy support for its economic recovery, avoiding a sudden shift in policy, to help keep economic growth within a reasonable range in 2021, the Xinhua news agency said on Friday, after a meeting of top leaders ended.

** The annual Central Economic Work Conference, a gathering of top leaders and policymakers to chart the economy's course in 2021, is being watched by investors amid speculation that Beijing would make policy changes amid accelerating growth, following a virus-induced slump earlier this year.

** "Setting the tone for stable and continued policies lays a foundation for a market rally, providing opportunities for both growth and cyclical firms," Southwest Securities analysts said in a note.

** Bucking the broad strength, surveillance camera maker Hikvision 002415.SZ and top chipmaker SMIC 0981.HK, 688981.SS eased on index exclusion and U.S. blacklisting.

** SMIC said on Sunday that being put on a U.S. trade blacklist would pose a significant adverse impact to its research and development in its 10-nanometer and more advanced chip technology.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.48%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.18%.

** At 07:22 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.5494 per U.S. dollar, 0.17% weaker than the previous close of 6.5385.

** As of 07:23 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 43.34% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More