China Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 50 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,640-point plateau and it's likely to see additional support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, again supported by oil and technology companies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and resource companies.

For the day, the index climbed 42.48 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 3,637.57 after trading between 3,591.99 and 3,637.72. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 43.80 points or 1.77 percent to end at 2,521.29.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.43 percent, while Bank of China fell 0.33 percent, China Construction Bank dipped 0.34 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.39 percent, Bank of Communications lost 0.65 percent, China Life Insurance added 0.34 percent, Jiangxi Copper climbed 1.42 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) rallied 2.54 percent, Yanzhou Coal tanked 3.30 percent, PetroChina advanced 1.01 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slid 0.24 percent, Huaneng Power soared 2.83 percent, China Shenhua Energy retreated 1.49 percent, Gemdale declined 1.04 percent, Poly Developments was up 0.07 percent, China Vanke sank 0.65 percent, China Fortune Land plunged 2.88 percent and Beijing Capital Development jumped 1.60 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened mixed on Wednesday, shook off a midday slump and finished in the green.

The Dow added 35.32 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 35,754.75, while the NASDAQ jumped 100.07 points or 0.64 percent to end at 15,786.99 and the S&P 500 rose 14.46 points or 0.31 percent to close at 4,701.21.

The choppy trading seen for most of the day came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent volatility.

With concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant easing, traders are now looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. Reports suggest the Fed could decide to double the pace of tapering its asset purchase program to $30 billion per month.

Some positive sentiment was generated by comments from Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) regarding the effectiveness of their Covid vaccine as preliminary laboratory studies have demonstrated that three doses of their vaccine neutralize the Omicron variant.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.31 or 0.4 percent at $72.36 a barrel.

Closer to home, China will release November numbers for consumer and producer prices later this morning. Consumer prices are tipped to advance 0.3 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year after gaining 0.7 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year in October. Producer prices are predicted to spike 12.4 percent on year, slowing from 13.5 percent in the previous month.

