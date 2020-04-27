China Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Monday ended the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 35 points or 1.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,815-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on stimulus expectations and hopes that the U.S. economy will soon be re-opened. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and insurance companies.

For the day, the index gained 6.97 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 2,815.49 after trading between 2,802.96 and 2,832.67. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 1.12 points or 0.06 percent to end at 1,738.05.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.79 percent, while Bank of China added 0.29 percent, China Construction Bank advanced 0.97 percent, China Merchants Bank spiked 3.29 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.40 percent, Ping An Insurance climbed 0.99 percent, PetroChina slid 0.67 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.45 percent, Baoshan Iron & Steel was up 0.21 percent, Gemdale accelerated 1.83 percent, Poly Developments increased 0.44 percent and China Vanke perked 0.78 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow added 358.51 points or 1.51 percent to end at 24,133.78, while the NASDAQ gained 95.64 points or 1.11 percent to 8,730.16 and the S&P 500 rose 41.74 points or 1.47 percent to 2,878.48.

The strength on Wall Street came after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans for a phased reopening of his state's economy. Cuomo suggested the first phase, which involves low risk businesses in the manufacturing and construction sectors, could begin shortly after New York's stay-at-home order expires on May 15.

Buying interest was also generated amid optimism about additional stimulus ahead of Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings later this week.

Crude oil prices tanked on Monday amid mounting fears that production cuts might not be enough to counter the huge fall in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $4.16 or 24.6 percent at $12.78 a barrel.

