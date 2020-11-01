China Stock Market Predicted To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Friday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 25 points or 0.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,225-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on disappointing earnings news, rising coronavirus cases and pre-election volatility in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The SCI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and properties.

For the day, the index skidded 48.19 points or 1.47 percent to finish at 3,224.53 after trading between 3,219.42 and 3,279.86. The Shenzhen Composite Index plunged 51.51 points or 2.29 percent to end at 2,198.07.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.81 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.31 percent, China Merchants Bank dropped 0.96 percent, Bank of Communications sank 0.66 percent, China Life Insurance plunged 4.00 percent, Ping An Insurance slid 1.06 percent, Jiangxi Copper retreated 2.76 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) declined 2.05 percent, Yanzhou Coal surrendered 2.59 percent, PetroChina added 0.49 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.26 percent, China Shenhua Energy advanced 0.85 percent, Gemdale tanked 2.55 percent, Poly Developments tumbled 2.54 percent, China Vanke perked 0.62 percent, Beijing Capital Development plummeted 4.93 percent and China Construction Bank and China Minsheng Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened lower on Friday and moved deeper into the red as the day progressed, cutting into gains from the previous session.

The Dow shed 157.50 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 26,501.60, while the NASDAQ plunged 274.01 points or 2.45 percent to end at 10,911.59 and the S&P 500 sank 40.15 points or 1.21 percent to close at 3,269.96. For the week, the Dow shed 6.5 percent, the NASDAQ lost 5.5 percent and the S&P fell 5.6 percent.

The sharp pullback on Wall Street reflected a negative reaction to earnings news from a number of big-name tech companies, including Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN) and Twitter (TWTR).

Lingering concerns about the recent spike in coronavirus cases also weighed on Wall Street along with uncertainty about this week's presidential election.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income rebounded more than anticipated in September, while the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment improved slightly more than estimated in October.

Crude oil prices sank again on Friday, extending the steep drop seen in the two previous sessions on continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid a renewed spike in coronavirus cases. Crude for December delivery fell $0.38 to a five-month low of $35.79 a barrel.

Closer to home, China will see October results for its manufacturing PMI from Caixin later this morning, with forecasts suggesting a steady reading at 53.0.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.