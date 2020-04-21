China Stock Market May Test Support At 2,800 Points

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Tuesday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 40 points or 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,825-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on crude oil and coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. bourses were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure top open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, oil and insurance companies and properties.

For the day, the index dropped 25.54 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 2,827.01 after trading between 2,808.02 and 2,842.24. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 14.45 points or 0.82 percent to end at 1,753.42.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.78 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.28 percent, China Construction Bank dropped 0.95 percent, China Merchants Bank sank 0.76 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.28 percent, Ping An Insurance tumbled 1.54 percent, PetroChina lost 0.88 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 1.52 percent, China Shenhua Energy plunged 3.45 percent, Gemdale tanked 1.92 percent, Poly Developments added 0.31 percent and China Vanke declined 2.11 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow tumbled 631.56 points or 2.67 percent to finish at 23,018.88, while the NASDAQ plunged 297.50 points or 3.48 percent to 8,263.23 and the S&P 500 sank 86.60 points or 3.07 percent to 2,736.56.

Continued concerns about Monday's historic nosedive by crude oil prices weighed on Wall Street amid worries about the impact on the already hard hit U.S. energy industry.

Mounting worries about oversupply in the global crude market and lack of storage facilities knocked the wind out of the commodity once again. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May expired at $10.01 a barrel, rising $47.64, or 127 percent from Monday's close of -$37.63 a barrel.

WTI crude oil futures for June contract settled with a loss of $8.66, or about 43 percent, at $11.57 a barrel for the lowest close for most-active contracts in over 21 years.

Lingering concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic also generated some negative sentiment, with President Donald Trump set to suspend immigration in the U.S. as a result of the outbreak.

