China Stock Market May See Continued Support On Monday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Friday halted the two-day slide in which it had surrendered almost 15 points or 0.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,955-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the properties and mixed performances from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index collected 14.01 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 2,954.93 after trading between 2,920.52 and 2,958.24. The Shenzhen Composite Index climbed 16.07 points or 0.99 percent to finish at 1,632.40.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China advanced 1.01 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.53 percent, China Merchants Bank fell 0.27 percent, China Construction Bank and China Life Insurance both rose 0.13 percent, Ping An Insurance plunged 2.00 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was up 0.20 percent, China Shenhua Energy sank 0.93 percent, Poly Developments jumped 0.98 percent, China Vanke climbed 1.16 percent, CITIC Securities spiked 0.96 percent and Gemdale and PetroChina are unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks shook off early weakness on Friday, rebounding to hit their best closing levels in three months.

The Dow added 152.56 points or 0.57 percent to 26,958.06, while the NASDAQ gained 57.32 points or 0.70 percent to 8,243.12 and the S&P 500 rose 12.26 points or 0.41 percent to 3,022.55. For the week, the Dow jumped 1.2 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 1.9 percent and the S&P rose 0.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came after the U.S. Trade Representative's office said the U.S. and China have made progress toward finalizing a phase one trade deal.

The upbeat comments about the trade talks added to the positive sentiment seen in reaction to the latest batch of earnings from the likes of Intel (INTC) and credit card giant Visa (V).

Crude oil moved moderately higher again on Friday, extending its recent upward trend on global trade optimism. West Texas Intermediate rose $0.43 to $56.66 a barrel, ending at its best closing level in a month.

