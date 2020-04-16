China Stock Market May See Additional Support On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had retreated more than 40 points or 1.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,820-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on tech earnings news and the possibility of re-opening the U.S. economy in the coming weeks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares and property stocks, while the oil companies were soft.

For the day, the index gained 8.76 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 2,819.94 after trading between 2,796.84 and 2,823.34. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 8.26 points or 0.48 percent to end at 1,744.39.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 0.19 percent, while Bank of China added 0.28 percent, China Minsheng Bank collected 0.35 percent, China Merchants Bank dropped 0.99 percent, China Life Insurance shed 0.38 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 0.66 percent, PetroChina fell 0.44 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and China Vanke both slid 0.45 percent, China Shenhua Energy gained 0.44 percent, Gemdale eased 0.07 percent, Poly Developments surged 3.01 percent and China Construction Bank was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks were lackluster for much of Thursday before finally heading firmly into the green.

The Dow added 33.33 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 23,537.68, while the NASDAQ surged 139.19 points or 1.66 percent to 8,532.36 and the S&P 500 gained 16.19 points or 0.58 percent to end at 2,799.55.

The sharp advance by the tech-heavy NASDAQ came as Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) jumped to new record closing highs, as they are seen as two of the companies benefiting the most from the coronavirus shutdown.

The higher close on Wall Street also came as President Donald Trump prepares to announce guidelines for states on reopening the country. Trump has been eager to reopen at least some parts of the country even though health officials have warned re-opening too early could lead to a spike in new coronavirus infections.

The markets were also reacting to the Labor Department's report on first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. More than 5 million filed for unemployment last week, but that reflects a decrease from the more than 6 million that filed for the first time in the previous week.

Also, the Commerce reported a substantial decrease in new residential construction in March, while the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia noted a substantial contraction in regional manufacturing activity in April.

Crude oil prices retreated Thursday as concerns about the outlook for energy demand offset hopes the U.S. oil companies will scale down production in response to surging inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended flat at $19.87 a barrel after moving between $19.55 and $20.53.

Closer to home, China will release Q1 numbers for gross domestic product later this morning. Hurt by the Covid-19 virus, GDP is expected to shrink 9.8 percent on quarter and 6.0 percent on year after rising 1.5 percent on quarter and 6.0 percent on year in the three months prior.

China also will see March figures for retail sales, industrial production, fixed asset investment and unemployment. Retail sales are tipped to fall 10.0 percent on year, while industrial production is expected to lose 5.8 percent on year and FAI is tipped to slide an annual 15.0 percent.

