China Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in five straight session, gathering more than 175 points or 5.2 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,550-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is fraught with uncertainty after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Markets were mostly higher before this attack but now are likely to open lower.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, properties and oil companies.

For the day, the index gained 22.20 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 3,550.88 after trading between 3,513.13 and 3,556.80. The Shenzhen Composite Index eased 0.83 points or 0.01 percent to end at 2,421.51.

Among the actives, Bank of China collected 0.32 percent, while China Construction Bank advanced 0.97 percent, China Merchants Bank surged 4.67 percent, Bank of Communications added 0.45 percent, China Life Insurance soared 4.00 percent, Jiangxi Copper rose 0.38 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) tumbled 1.84 percent, Yanzhou Coal sank 0.60 percent, PetroChina jumped 1.67 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rallied 2.24 percent, China Shenhua Energy climbed 1.70 percent, Gemdale gained 1.10 percent, Poly Developments perked 0.86 percent, China Vanke spiked 3.01 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is unsettled, to put it kindly. The major averages were higher for much of the day but turned lower in the wake of the chaos in Washington to end mixed.

The Dow soared 437.80 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 30,829.40, while the NASDAQ sank 78.17 points or 0.61 percent to end at 12,740.79 and the S&P perked 21.28 points or 0.57 percent to close at 3,748.28.

Stocks moved to the downside going into the close of trading as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. capitol building as lawmakers began the process of certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Support earlier in the day came as traders reacted to the results of the highly anticipated Georgia runoff elections on Tuesday. Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock both won, giving control of the senate to the Democrats.

Democratic control of the House, Senate and White House is seen as a positive for cyclical stocks due to the likelihood of additional fiscal stimulus. But the NASDAQ closed lower as tech stocks could be hurt by the shift into cyclical stocks and higher taxes.

Traders largely shrugged off a report from payroll processor ADP showing an unexpected drop in private sector employment in the U.S. last month.

