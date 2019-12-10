China Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, gathering almost 40 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,915-point plateau although investors are likely to cash in on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat ahead of the FOMC statement later today - with a hint of downside on trade concerns. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the properties and insurance companies, while the financials weighed.

For the day, the index rose 2.84 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 2,917.32 after trading between 2,902.79 and 2,919.20. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 6.31 points or 0.38 percent to end at 1,646.82.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.70 percent, while Bank of China and China Construction Bank both fell 0.28 percent, China Merchants Bank lost 0.41 percent, China Minsheng Bank retreated 0.32 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.54 percent, Ping An Insurance eased 0.07 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slid 0.20 percent, China Shenhua Energy skidded 1.37 percent, Gemdale sank 1.10 percent, Beijing Capital Development jumped 1.17 percent, Poly Developments dropped 0.45 percent, China Vanke was down 0.96 percent and PetroChina was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly negative as stocks showed a lack of direction again on Tuesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending slightly lower.

The Dow shed 27.88 points or 0.10 percent to 27,881.72, while the NASDAQ lost 5.64 points or 0.07 percent to 8,616.18 and the S&P 500 fell 3.44 points or 0.11 percent to 3,132.52.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as House Democrats announcing an agreement on President Donald Trump's trade deal with Canada and Mexico. The deal will allow the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) - Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) - to move forward.

That follows conflicting reports regarding trade talks between the U.S. and China with expectations the U.S. may delay imposing more tariffs on Chinese goods. However, a deal is unlikely to be completed this week, reports said.

Traders also were reluctant to make moves ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Tuesday despite lingering concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to global economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for January ended up $0.22 or 0.4 percent at $59.24 a barrel.

