China Stock Market May Reclaim 3,000-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 80 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,915-point plateau and it's set to open higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for economic recovery following the Covid-19 measures. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index soared 63.08 points or 2.21 percent to finish at 2,915.43 after trading between 2,871.96 and 2,917.15. The Shenzhen Composite Index surged 56.44 points or 3.16 percent to end at 1,842.95.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.78 percent, while Bank of China added 0.58 percent, China Construction Bank gained 0.47 percent, China Merchants Bank spiked 2.96 percent, China Life Insurance accelerated 2.23 percent, Ping An Insurance jumped 2.05 percent, PetroChina advanced 0.94 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 1.45 percent, China Shenhua Energy gathered 1.10 percent, Gemdale surged 5.18 percent, Poly Developments soared 3.06 percent and China Vanke increased 2.72 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks extended last week's gains on Monday, sending the major averages to multi-month closing highs.

The Dow added 91.91 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 25,475.02, while the NASDAQ gained 62.18 points or 0.66 percent to end at 9,552.05 and the S&P 500 rose 11.42 points or 0.38 percent to close at 3,055.73.

The continued strength on Wall Street followed a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing U.S. manufacturing activity contracted at a slower rate last month. Also, the Commerce Department showed a less than expected pullback in U.S. construction spending in April.

Traders remain generally optimistic about economies reopening despite political unrest across the country following the death of George Floyd, which has forced a number of major retailers to temporarily close their stores in areas hit hard by protests.

Crude oil prices ticked lower on Monday as traders looked ahead to an upcoming meeting of the OPEC+ group as early as Thursday to discuss output. Crude for July delivery edged down $0.05 to $35.44 a barrel on the day.

