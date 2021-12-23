China Stock Market May Extend Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 80 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,645-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing virus concerns, rising crude oil prices and solid economic data. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the financial shares and resource stocks were capped by weakness from the property sector.

For the day, the index gained 20.72 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 3,643.34 after trading between 3,618.05 and 3,643.55. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 4.45 points or 0.20 percent to end at 2,524.74.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of Communications both collected 0.22 percent, while China Construction Bank rose 0.17 percent, China Merchants Bank added 0.42 percent, China Life Insurance was up 0.13 percent, Jiangxi Copper climbed 1.18 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) skyrocketed by the 10 percent daily limit, Yankuang Energy soared 5.39 percent, PetroChina rallied 2.86 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 1.18 percent, Huaneng Power surged 9.97 percent, China Shenhua Energy spiked 2.53 percent, Gemdale tumbled 2.43 percent, Poly Developments perked 0.78 percent, China Vanke skidded 1.06 percent, China Fortune Land tumbled 1.85 percent, Beijing Capital Development tanked 2.81 percent and Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and remained comfortably in the green throughout the session, ending near record highs.

The Dow jumped 196.67 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 35,950.56, while the NASDAQ climbed 131.48 points or 0.85 percent to close at 15,653.37 and the S&P 500 rose 29.23 points or 0.62 percent to end at 4,725.79. For the holiday-shortened week, the NASDAQ spiked 3.2 percent, the S&P improved 2.3 percent and the Dow gained 1.7 percent.

Easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus contributed to the continued strength on Wall Street, as separate studies have indicated the new strain poses a lower risk of severe disease and hospitalization than the Delta variant.

Traders were also reacting to a slew of economic data, including a Labor Department report showing first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits came in flat last week. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods spiked much more than expected in November.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department also noted a continued acceleration in the pace of core consumer price growth last month, and also that new home sales skyrocketed.

Crude oil futures extended gains to a third straight day amid hopes about outlook for energy demand as concerns about Omicron variant of the coronavirus faded. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended higher by $1.03 or 1.4 percent at $73.79 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.