China Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 75 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,370-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation after several days of gains. The European and U.S. markets were firmly negative and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow that lead.

The SCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index skidded 38.22 points or 1.12 percent to finish at 3,371.96 after trading between 3,371.92 and 3,422.54. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 43.17 points or 1.88 percent to end at 2,250.81.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.39 percent, while Bank of China fell 0.31 percent, China Construction Bank dropped 0.74 percent, China Merchants Bank eased 0.05 percent, Bank of Communications lost 0.43 percent, China Life Insurance dipped 0.14 percent, Ping An Insurance was down 0.20 percent, Jiangxi Copper rose 0.15 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) surrendered 1.81 percent, Yanzhou Coal gained 0.18 percent, PetroChina sank 0.71 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 0.73 percent, China Shenhua Energy climbed 1.09 percent, Poly Developments declined 1.03 percent, China Vanke tanked 1.78 percent, China Fortune Land plunged 3.17 percent and Gemdale was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative after stocks opened higher on Wednesday but quickly headed south and finished firmly in the red.

The Dow dropped 105.07 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 30,068.81, while the NASDAQ plummeted 243.82 points or 1.94 percent to end at 12,338.95 and the S&P 500 sank 29.43 points or 0.79 percent to close at 3,672.82.

The declines on Wall Street came after the markets posting fresh intraday highs on Wednesday and ended the session notably lower due to a sell-off in technology shares.

Investors were tracking the developments on the fiscal stimulus front, and the updates on the coronavirus vaccine front., while profit taking after recent gains also contributed to the markets' fall.

The U.S. saw continued surge in new coronavirus cases, with over 210,000 new cases of infections on Tuesday. After Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced a $916 billion stimulus package, lawmakers said they were still looking for a way forward on additional fiscal aid.

Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday, weighed down by data showing a sharp increase in U.S. crude oil stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January settled at $45.52 a barrel, down $0.08 or 0.2 percent.

