China Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding more than 25 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,015-point plateau and it's in line for further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on fears that the coronavirus is spreading. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the financials and oil and insurance companies were mitigated by support from the property sector.

For the day, the index retreated 18.18 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 3,013.05 after trading between 2,943.72 and 3,016.95. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 9.81 points or 0.5 percent to end at 1,943.17.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.55 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.56 percent, China Construction Bank skidded 1.04 percent, China Merchants Bank dropped 1.20 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 1.86 percent, Ping An Insurance fell 0.66 percent, PetroChina retreated 1.70 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) declined 1.20 percent, China Shenhua Energy was down 1.75 percent, Gemdale jumped 1.64 percent, Poly Developments climbed 1.13 percent and China Vanke advanced 1.49 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as stocks opened higher on Tuesday but quickly reversed course and fell deeply into the red.

The Dow shed 879.44 points or 3.15 percent to end at 27,081.36, while the NASDAQ lost 255.67 points or 2.77 percent to 8,965.67 and the S&P 500 fell 97.68 points or 3.03 percent to 3,128.21.

Stocks initially moved to the upside as traders went bargain hunting, picking up stocks at reduced levels following Monday's steep drop. Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as fears about the coronavirus outbreak escalating into a pandemic continued to grow.

Adding to the worries, MasterCard (MA) and United Airlines (UAL) joined a growing list of companies that have warned about the potential financial impact of the outbreak.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Tuesday, extending recent losses amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.53 or 3 percent at $49.90 a barrel.

