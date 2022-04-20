China Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, giving away almost 75 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,150-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky and may be dictated by earnings news, although technology stocks figure to be under pressure regardless. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following heavy damage from the properties and resource stocks, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 42.98 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 3,151.05 after trading between 3,142.05 and 3,191.83. The Shenzhen Composite Index sank 34.63 points or 1.71 percent to end at 1,985.65.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rose 0.21 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.31 percent, China Construction Bank shed 0.49 percent, China Merchants Bank tumbled 2.38 percent, Bank of Communications dropped 0.97 percent, China Life Insurance retreated 1.35 percent, Jiangxi Copper tanked 3.74 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) plunged 4.57 percent, Yankuang Energy plummeted 7.52 percent, PetroChina surrendered 3.39 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 1.38 percent, Huaneng Power fell 0.30 percent, China Shenhua Energy declined 4.03 percent, Gemdale cratered 7.84 percent, Poly Developments sank 5.17 percent, China Vanke slumped 6.34 percent and Beijing Capital Development skidded 9.68 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow opened higher Monday and stayed that way, the NASDAQ opened lower and remained in negative territory and the S&P opened higher but fell late into the red.

The Dow jumped 249.59 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 35,160.79, while the NASDAQ tumbled 166.59 points or 1.22 percent to close at 13,453.07 and the S&P eased 2.76 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,459.45.

A steep drop by shares of Netflix (NFLX) weighed on the NASDAQ, with the streaming giant plummeting by 35.1 percent to its lowest closing level in four years after the company reported the loss of 200,000 subscribers in Q1. On the other hand, the continued advance by the Dow reflected strong gains by IBM Corp. (IBM) and Procter & Gamble (PG).

Late in the day, the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, which said U.S. economic activity has expanded at a moderate pace since mid-February. Consumer spending has accelerated among retail and non-financial service firms, as Covid-19 cases tapered across the country.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales saw further downside in March.

Crude oil prices inched higher Wednesday after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. Concerns about supplies from Russia and disruptions in Libya also pushed oil prices higher. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June rose $0.14 or 0.1 percent at $102.19 a barrel.

