China Stock Market May Extend Its Gains

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 70 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,985-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism that the United States and China have finally concluded a portion of their elusive trade deal. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the oil companies and properties were capped by weakness from the financial shares.

For the day, the index advanced 16.71 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 2,984.39 after trading between 2,958.71 and 2,984.64. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 25.86 points or 1.56 percent to end at 1,686.41.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and China Construction Bank both shed 0.69 percent, while China Merchants Bank lost 0.59 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 1.88 percent, Ping An Insurance skidded 1.30 percent, PetroChina jumped 1.41 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.40 percent, China Shenhua Energy gained 0.64 percent, Gemdale rose 0.23 percent, Poly Developments eased 0.06 percent, China Vanke surged 4.62 percent and Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages showed a strong move to the upside on Monday, extending gains and hitting fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 100.51 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 28,235.89, while the NASDAQ gained 79.35 points or 0.91 percent to 8,814.23 and the S&P 500 rose 22.65 points or 0.71 percent to 3,191.45.

The strength on Wall Street reflected continued positive sentiment after the U.S. and China finally reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal last week. The deal eliminates a lot of the uncertainty hanging over the markets, although traders still seem somewhat wary as they await more details.

In economic news, the National Association of Homebuilder noted a substantial improvement in homebuilder confidence in December, while the New York Federal Reserve said New York manufacturing activity has grown at a slightly faster rate in December.

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher Monday, extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. After jumping $0.89 to $60.07 a barrel last Friday, crude oil for January delivery edged up $0.14 to a three-month closing high of $60.21 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.