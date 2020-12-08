China Stock Market May End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sliding almost 35 points or 1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,410-point plateau although it may find traction on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on optimism over the arrival of the first rounds of vaccine to treat the coronavirus. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and properties.

For the day, the index dipped 6.43 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 3,410.18 after trading between 3,403.03 and 3,428.66. The Shenzhen Composite Index eased 0.93 points to end at 2,293.98.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.35 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.31 percent, China Construction Bank tanked 2.87 percent, China Merchants Bank fell 0.36 percent, Bank of Communications dipped 0.22 percent, China Life Insurance eased 0.21 percent, Ping An Insurance tumbled 2.58 percent, Jiangxi Copper retreated 1.60 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) was down 0.77 percent, Yanzhou Coal declined 1.63 percent, PetroChina sank 0.71 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slid 0.24 percent, China Shenhua Energy lost 0.43 percent, Gemdale sank 0.56 percent, Poly Developments dropped 0.48 percent and China Vanke skidded 0.78 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks opened in the red Tuesday but gradually ticked higher and finished in positive territory.

The Dow added 104.09 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 30,173.88, while the NASDAQ gained 62.83 points or 0.50 percent to end at 12,582.77 and the S&P 500 rose 10.29 points or 0.28 percent to close at 3,702.25.

The lower open on Wall Street was caused by concerns about surging coronavirus cases and fears of tighter lockdown restrictions in several places across the world - but news that the U.K. has begun administering the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech helped in limiting the markets' slide and helped turn them higher.

The continued surge in coronavirus cases and increasing number of hospitalizations in the U.S. boosted hopes for a U.S. pandemic stimulus. Congress is expected to vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to give negotiators more time to strike a compromise.

Oil futures settled lower on Tuesday amid worries about energy demand outlook after data showed OPEC oil production climbed to a six-month high in November. West Texas Intermediate crude for January ended lower by $0.16 or 0.4 percent at $45.60 a barrel.

Closer to home, China will release November numbers for consumer and producer prices later this morning. Consumer prices are predicted to have fallen 0.2 percent on month and be flat on year after easing 0.3 percent on month and rising 0.5 percent in October. Producer prices are called lower by 1.8 percent on year after sinking 2.1 percent in the previous month.

